Michele Alaine Kornegay

Michele Alaine Kornegay Obituary
Michele Alaine Kornegay, 53 of Exton, passed away comfortably at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019, with her husband by her side holding her hand. Michele and Dan were lucky to have 22 wonderful years of marriage during which they were able to raise an extraordinary young man, their son Jonathan. Michele is finally at peace after a long battle with cancer that started when she was 21 with Hodgkin’s. Michele was a strong, bright, generous, and loving person, mother, and wife. She will be missed and cherished by her husband, son, family, and all who knew her. She deeply loved her family - her mother, Christina Heintzleman of Harrisburg and father, Edward Fetterolf of Ashland; her brother, Ed; her sister, Tina and Tina’s husband, Gary; Dan’s parents, John and Carol and brothers, Mike and Jason and their wives, Sara and Noel; and all her lovely nieces and nephews. A memorial service open to all will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC, 229 South High Street, West Chester, 610-696-0134, where greetings will begin at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Goshen Friends School for the “Michele Kornegay Memorial Scholarship Fund”. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 19, 2019
