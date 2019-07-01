|
Mildred “Milly” Schiff, 98 of Kennett Square, died Friday June 28, 2019 at Kendal at Longwood. She was the wife of the late Herbert Schiff, Ph.D. Born March 5, 1921 in Eastern Europe, she was the daughter of the late Mikhael Garfunkel and the late Sonia Dolinko Sadofsky; and stepdaughter of the late Isaac “Aaron” Sadofsky. Milly was a woman ahead of her time. She participated in the first Natural Childbirth class in the United States, taught yoga beginning in the late 60’s, and began some of the first community-based weight loss clubs and scrabble groups in the area. She also explored food and nutritional ideas that would become commonplace years later. Milly was a voracious reader. She loved nonfiction, especially cosmology and astrophysics. She also enjoyed meditation, word games, community theater, painting and working with clay. She started a foster grandparents program and created a Rhythm Band at the West Chester Senior Center. Milly will be remembered for the love she had for her family and the devotion she showed her mother and husband in their final days. Professionally, Milly worked as a secretary and administrative assistant. She found her position at the newly created Psychiatric Unit at Paoli Memorial Hospital particularly meaningful. Milly is survived by her son, Robert Schiff and his wife, Tina Sowicz; daughters, Karen Schiff Hemenway and Ilene Schiff Mason; grandchildren, Tyler, Adam and Gregory; great grandson, Isaac; and her brother, Irving Sanders. Services and interment will be private. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Willow Tree Hospice LLC 616 E. Cypress St. Kennett Square, PA 19348. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 2, 2019