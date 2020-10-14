1/
Mildred Cottrell
On October 13, 2020 we all lost an angel here on Earth. Mildred “Millie” Cottrell, 99, passed peacefully at the Elizabeth House surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Union City, Pennsylvania to the late Paul S. and Mary Weed, and is also preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Greenwood. Left to cherish Millie’s memory is her husband of seventy-six years, Edwin Cottrell; daughters, Susan Nation and Mary Carolyn Fisher (Tom Schwartz) all of Hendersonville; nephews, Dr. John Greenwood (Linda) and Colonel. Donald Hartzel (Mary Stewart); two nieces, Major General Trudy H. Clark and Marie Van Aart; and numerous great nieces and nephews. A private family graveside will follow in Pennsylvania with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectively suggests memorial contributions to be made in Millie’s name to the Elizabeth House, 581 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731 or to Blue Ridge Humane Society online donations. To offer online condolences, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home.

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
