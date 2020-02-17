|
Mildred E. Coates, 96, of Downingtown, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert W. Coates. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Emil G. and Annie L. Rose Michelfelder. Mildred graduated from Scott High School in Coatesville. She was a CNA for Hickory House and Tel Hai Nursing Home and then went on to practice in private nursing. She was a member of the Senior Circle/Group at Brandywine Hospital. She was also a life-long member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Coatesville. Mildred is survived by her son, Ronald S. Coates; two granddaughters; two great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; her daughter, Sharon E. Forbes (Donnie); a grand cat; a sister, Helen Blackburn; and by three nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Gladys Polite, Marguerite Jones, Emil Michelfelder, Jr., Gloria Michelfelder and Karl Michelfelder. There will be no funeral services held. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 18, 2020