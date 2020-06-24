Mildred L. Brown
1944 - 2020
Mildred L. Brown, age 75 of West Chester, Pa, passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Millie was born on December 27, 1944 in West Chester, PA to the late Charles Lee and Merle Walker Lee. She grew up in Berwyn, Pennsylvania and graduated from Conestoga High School in 1962. Following high school, Millie attended Pharmaceutical College in Philadelphia, Pa. Millie worked as a Pharmacist for many years at the Rexall Pharmacy in Wayne, Pa, where she met her late husband, William Brown, better known as “Brownie”. She and Brownie resided on their eight acre property in West Chester, Pa which they had built in 1973.They had many wonderful years together enjoying their Western lifestyle, riding horses and traveling out West with each other, friends and family. Millie also worked as a Medical Secretary for Devon Family Practice, where she always greeted everyone with her bright friendly smile. Millie was an active Member at Trinity Presbyterian Church of Berwyn. She is survived by many loving cousins, 2 nephews, and a sister-in-law. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Brookdale Hospice, 995 Old Eagle School Rd, Wayne, Pa. 19087 and Trinity Presbyterian Church, 640 Berwyn Ave, Berwyn, Pa 19312. www.maugergivnish.com

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
