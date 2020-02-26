|
Mildred Badum Moore, 97, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her home in West Chester, PA. She was the wife of the late John Alfred Moore. Born August 28, 1922 in West Chester, PA Mildred was the daughter of the late William George Badum and the late Anna Gallagher Badum. The family lived on West Biddle Street in West Chester. After graduating St. Agnes High School in 1940, Mildred worked as a secretary at Schramm Inc. in West Chester. There she met John A. Moore, who she married on April 9, 1944. The couple lived in Coral Gables, FL, where John completed his U.S. Army service. After World War II, they lived in West Goshen Township, where they raised five children. Their oldest son, John W., died in 1973. John A. Moore passed away in 1993. Mildred is survived by her four children, Carol Naudain, Kenneth, Douglas, and Nancy Masci; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mildred’s interests included gardening, bowling and card parties. She was a life-long parishioner of St. Agnes Church in West Chester. Mildred was preceded in death by all of her siblings. Her sister, Alice, and brother, William, died during childhood. Mildred was the last of the remaining Badum sisters. Ann Badum White passed away in 1995, Mary Badum Daylor in 2000, and Margaret Badum Burnett in 2006. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11:30 am – 12:15 pm at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com ; followed by her Funeral Service at 12:30 pm. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 27, 2020