Mildred S. Smith, 85, of Parkesburg, passed away at her home on Monday, April 8th, 2019. She was the widow of the late Samuel J. Smith with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Parkesburg, Mildred was the daughter of the late Mary L. and Stanley P. Swyderski. A Parkesburg resident her entire life, Mildred was a 1951 graduate of Parkesburg High School. She worked as a Secretary for the Octorara School District for 23 years. Mildred was a parishioner of Our Lady of Consolation Church. She is survived by her four children, Leslie Enochs, wife of Harry, Jeffrey Smith, companion of Jennifer Wiegand, Kate Kendig, wife of James, and David Smith; 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Mildred was predeceased by her grandson, James Marple. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 15th at 11 AM at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 603 W 2nd Ave, Parkesburg, PA 19365. Visitation at the Church from 9:30 until 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Consolation Church at the above address. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 10, 2019