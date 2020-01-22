Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
725 Merchant St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0341
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnetter Winfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnetter Winfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnetter Winfield Obituary
As many celebrate the trailblazing legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Coatesville community mourns the loss of Coatesville VA Hospital’s first African American nurse. Minnetter Winfield, 89, registered nurse, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 of natural causes. She retired after thirty years of service from the Coatesville Veterans Administration Hospital. A pioneer for many black registered nurses in the fifties, she came to Coatesville and worked at the Clement Atkinson Hospital, an all-black hospital in the city before taking a position at the VA Medical Center. She is survived by her daughter, René Anderson, other relatives and friends. Services will be 11 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Passtown, 117 Barber Avenue, Coatesville. Viewing will be held 9 AM until 10:45 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association in her memory. For more information please visit www.wrightfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnetter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -