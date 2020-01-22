|
As many celebrate the trailblazing legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Coatesville community mourns the loss of Coatesville VA Hospital’s first African American nurse. Minnetter Winfield, 89, registered nurse, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 of natural causes. She retired after thirty years of service from the Coatesville Veterans Administration Hospital. A pioneer for many black registered nurses in the fifties, she came to Coatesville and worked at the Clement Atkinson Hospital, an all-black hospital in the city before taking a position at the VA Medical Center. She is survived by her daughter, René Anderson, other relatives and friends. Services will be 11 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Passtown, 117 Barber Avenue, Coatesville. Viewing will be held 9 AM until 10:45 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association in her memory. For more information please visit www.wrightfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 23, 2020