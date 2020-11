Miriam G. Flynn (Keen), 89, of West Chester, passed away on Tues. Oct. 27, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Thomas C. Keen and Fredrick D. Flynn and the mother of Sharon L. Steele, Deborah A. Bauernschmidt and Barry T. Keen. A memorial service will be held privately with the family. Friends can view the live stream starting at 11 a.m., on Sat. Nov. 7 which can be found on the memorial webpage at www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com