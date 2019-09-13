|
|
Miriam Wise Arters, age 90, of Downingtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Miriam was the daughter of the late Irvin and Miriam (nee Walton) Wise. Miriam is preceded in death by her late husband Daniel J. Arters, Jr., and her son Daniel J. Arters III “Reds”, and son-in-law Gerald Roth, 6 siblings, Irvin, Jr., William, Pauline, Arlene Grey, Robert, Sr., and Linda Wise. Miriam is survived by her children: Susan Roth, Nancy Detwiler (Ron), Raymond Arters, Paul Arters (Christine), June Martin (John), and daughter-in-law Joann Arters, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren, and sisters Myrtle Coale and Joan Yerger. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Miriam’s funeral services on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 2:30PM, at the Hopewell United Methodist Church, 852 Hopewell Rd, Downingtown, PA, where friends may call from 1-2PM. Burial will immediately follow at Hopewell Church Cemetery, Downingtown. For more information please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 16, 2019