Molly (“Mary Brigid”) Gorman Mancini of Paoli, Pa. died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The oldest child of the late Patrick and Katherine (Hamilton) Gorman, Molly was born in Philadelphia on February 2, 1943. Growing up in West Philadelphia, Molly developed a love of her neighborhood and the city’s spirit. Molly was a resolute Catholic and an ever hopeful person. She had an abundance of patience and perspective that she always used to help family, friends, and those in need. She lived by the tenet of using her gifts to the fullest. Molly was a pillar and a refuge for her family and those close to her. A motivated student, Molly earned academic scholarships for her high school, college, and master’s education. After finishing her studies, Molly taught high school history and worked as a fact-checker and editor at TV Guide Magazine. She earned a J.D. from Temple University Law School in 1978. During these years, Molly met Don Mancini, a fellow lawyer, and the pair married and welcomed two children. Molly went on to work as an attorney in workers’ compensation law and later as a writing and composition instructor. She was also involved in numerous community activities, including serving as a library board member, serving on school boards, and volunteering at the polls on election days. Molly was a life-long reader who loved learning and appreciated the broadening power of books. Molly later delved into a second career combining two enduring interests - language and teaching. She served as an English as a Second Language (ESL) tutor and instructor and earned a master’s in teaching ESL. Molly loved helping English-language learners and those new to the U.S. strengthen their language skills and was often found helping students outside of class. Molly’s family of origin was Irish-American and she carried a deep appreciation of their generous spirit, values, and traditions. She fought the toughest of health battles in her last years with faith and determination. Molly is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald; children, Gregory and Wynne Mancini; Gregory’s wife, Sarah, and three grandchildren: twins Aidan and Dominic, and Ethan. She is also survived by her sisters, Ann P. Mahon and Katherine G. Miller, brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at St. Norbert Roman Catholic Church, 6 Green Lawn Rd, Paoli, PA 19301. Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m at the Church. Interment is private. Contributions in Molly’s memory may be made to Mighty Writers, 1501 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19146, the Metropolitan Area Nutrition Alliance (MANNA), 420 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19130, or your . Arrangements are being handled by Alleva Funeral Home, Paoli.
Published in The Daily Local on May 30, 2019