Muriel Storrs of West Brandywine, PA, born in Brooklyn, NY, was called home to be with her Lord on Feb. 15, 2019 at the age of 92. She also lived in Connecticut, Ohio, and Maryland. After moving to Pennsylvania, she worked for Centocor, Inc. as an Administrative Assistant. After retiring, Muriel volunteered at the Brandywine Consignment Shop for many years, and was a member of the German Club at the West Chester Senior Center. Over the years she served in many rolls in different Lutheran churches. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Albert E. Storrs Sr., and a son Peter H. Storrs. She is survived by her son Albert E. Storrs Jr. of Coatesville, a sister Dorothea G. Baker of Bar Harbor, ME, three nieces and a nephew. Friends and family may visit at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 107 South 17th St., Coatesville, PA on Thursday Feb. 21, 2019 from 10:00 am till the memorial service time starting at 11:00 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd or the Brandywine Health Foundation, 50 South First Ave, Coatesville, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 19, 2019