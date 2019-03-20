|
MURIEL E. WETZEL, age 96, of Oxford, PA, formerly Landenberg, PA, passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019 at Christiana Care Hospital following a severe stroke. She was the wife of Roland H. Wetzel, PhD, who passed away in 2016, and with whom she shared more than 70 years of marriage. Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was an only child, the daughter of the late George G. Auler and Ivis H. Uecke Auler. She was a homemaker throughout her married life and had been an active member of Avondale Presbyterian Church since 1958. She was an avid reader. She read the daily newspaper cover to cover each day and averaged one to two novels per week. Mrs. Wetzel is survived by one son, Peter, of Green Cove Springs, FL, and five grandchildren, Adrian Wetzel of Slatington, PA, Riki Wetzel of Chesapeake City, MD, Janel Hanlon of Newark, DE, Brandon Wetzel of Houston, TX, and Ellen Wetzel of Olney, MD. Preceding her in death was her son James W. Wetzel. You are invited to her viewing and to visit with her family and friends from 10:00 to 11:00 Friday morning, March 29 at Avondale Presbyterian Church, 420 Pennsylvania Ave., Avondale, PA. Her Funeral service will follow at 11:00. Private burial will take place at New London Presbyterian Church Cemetery, New London, PA. In memory of Mrs. Wetzel, and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Avondale Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 446, Avondale, PA 19311. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com Arrangements by the Foulk Funeral Home of West Grove.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 21, 2019