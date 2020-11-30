Myra DeFelice Alleva passed away on November 26, 2020 after a long illness. She was 73 years old. Born in West Chester, PA, she graduated from Great Valley High School with a major in Bookkeeping. She met the love of her life there, and never let go. She and her husband Danny were married for 54 years. Myra was a beloved member of the Cedar Hollow, Malvern, Paoli, and West Grove communities throughout her life--beloved wife, steadfast friend, loving daughter, wonderful mother, great colleague, and unwitting mentor to all who knew her. Myra enjoyed a long career in the Credit and Collections industry as a Billing & Collections Supervisor, Credit Manager, and National Collections Specialist at ThyssenKrupp Elevator, Pierce-Leahy, and Iron Mountain, handling accounts for Fortune 500 companies. She finished her accomplished career at Immaculata University before taking well-earned retirement. She and her husband Danny were well-respected in the business community, starting with Frazer’s Feed Store in Guthriesville, PA in the 1970’s, Cedar Hollow Country Gift Shoppe in Malvern, PA, and Alleva Auctioneering, where they found their happy place. Their auctions became a gathering space for the community, and Myra’s voice would ring out over the crowd, ensuring all was running smoothly. Bidders came for the treasures, but also came to mingle with friends and like-minded folk. It was a special time, filled with joy and laughter. Myra had an enormous heart, brilliant smile, gracious presence, and many lasting friendships which stand as a monument to her loving spirit. She loved hosting friends and family for coffee (from the pump!) and a quick sampling of her latest recipe. She was knowledgeable in antiques and collectibles, and especially enjoyed stoneware crocks, majolica ware, fox figurines, and equine art. She loved gardening, reading, art, crafting, day trips in the country, and spreading good cheer. She was a pillar of strength for her family and friends. Myra is predeceased by her father James DeFelice, Sr., and her son Anthony Alleva. She is survived by her mother Amelia Ingram DeFelice, her husband Daniel F. Alleva, her son Edward F. Alleva (Jeanne), her brother James DeFelice, Jr. (Caloy), her granddaughter Aubrey Stokes Newton (Jimmy) and her granddaughter Eden Alleva. Funeral arrangements are being managed by Alleva Funeral Home in Paoli, PA. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the springtime. In lieu of flowers, Myra would like donations to be made to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary (hawkmountain.org
) in her memory.