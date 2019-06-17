Daily Local News Obituaries
Nancy A. Norton, 74, of Coatesville, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James B. Norton, III. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Martin T. and Irene Smith Dumbauld. Nancy was employed for 31 years as a high school teacher with the Coatesville Area School District. She is survived by her husband and two children; Nicole A. Norton of Parkesburg, PA, and Niles A. Norton of Coatesville, PA, son-in-law David J. Hollingsworth, grandchildren; Liam, Ty and Vivian Hollingsworth; sister, Marian Timblin of Cranberry Twp., PA and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister Linda Bateman. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11AM at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 107 S. 17th Ave., Coatesville, PA visitation from 10 to 11 AM. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 18, 2019
