Nancy Jo Marie Pierce Brooks, 68, of Parkesburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Chester County Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Brian Brooks, with whom she shared 20 years of marriage. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Roy C. Pierce, Sr. and Lucille Peak Pierce. Nancy was the owner/operator of Kiddie Barn Child Care in Sadsburyville, where she was known as Miss Nancy. She absolutely adored and loved taking care of the children there. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, her koi pond, and thoroughly enjoyed riding on the back of her husband’s Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Nancy was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved to spend quality time with her family. In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her children, Harry R. Schaffer, III (Dena), Tracy J.M. Schaffer (Carl Baker), Steven Michael Henson and Nicole Lynn Brooks (Dale Allen Edwards, Jr.); a sister, Barbara Wise; eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by a daughter, Amanda Elizabeth Mohr and by two brothers, Roy Pierce, Jr. and James Pierce. Services will be private with the family. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Coatesville. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 12, 2019