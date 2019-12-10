|
|
Nancy E. Toms Gyles Patrick Dawson, 81, of Oxford, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford. Nancy was the wife of Richard Dawson. Born in Philadelphia to Fredrick and Elizabeth Toms and adopted by Barkley and Blanche Gyles of Rising Sun, MD. Nancy was raised in the Rising Sun, MD area. She was a member of Rising Sun Seventh Day Adventist Church, Rising Sun, MD. Nancy loved to sing and was proud that she was a certified nursing assistant at Ware Presbyterian Village when it first opened as Oxford Manor. She loved people and this world is a little dimmer with her passing. She now sleeps waiting for the Lord’s return. She was survived by her husband; three children, Ladonna Patrick of FL, John Patrick of NC and Michael Dawson of MD; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11 am Friday, December 13, 2019 at Brookview Cemetery, 125 Hopewell Rd., Rising Sun, MD. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 – 10:30 am at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a . On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 11, 2019