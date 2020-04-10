|
Nancy B. Finegan, 81, of West Chester, PA passed away Thursday April 9, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice at Chester County in West Chester. She was the wife of the late Robert T. Finegan. Born May 7, 1938 in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Freel Brittingham and the late Alice Corcoran Brittingham. Nancy earned a bachelor’s degree in education from West Chester State College and taught first grade at Sugartown Elementary School before she was married. She often worked as a substitute teacher in the 1970’s and 80’s. A caring and gifted teacher, Nancy loved working with children, who were drawn to her warm playfulness, her spirited ability to make learning fun. From the late 1980’s through the 1990’s, she taught preschool at Calvary Lutheran Church and the Barnsworth School. In the 2000’s, she returned to Jane Chalfant clothing store, where she had worked during high school and college. Her keen fashion sense and joy in helping others made her a favorite among colleagues and customers. She was a lifetime member of St. Agnes Parish in West Chester. She was also a treasured member of her card club, whose monthly pinochle games resounded with laughter and merry repartee for three decades. Nancy enjoyed cooking, travel, reading and music. She loved cats and dogs, spring flowers, coffee ice cream, “White Christmas” and a nice glass of Pinot Noir. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, her brothers and nieces and nephews, and her many friends. She relished family vacations in Ocean City. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Carolyn Finegan. She is survived by her brothers Gilbert (Carol) and Thomas Brittingham (Joan), her sons Robert (Hydy), Michael (Lea) and Stephen Finegan (Krista), her daughter Julie Wolf (Dan), and her grandchildren Molly, Charlie, Jack, Andrew, Will and Max Finegan, and Danny and Catherine Wolf. Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 13, 2020