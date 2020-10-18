Nancy Harwood

On Thursday, October 15th, 2020, Nancy C Harwood passes away at the age of 90. She was the loving wife of the late John (Jack) Harwood. Born April 11th, 1930 in Chestnut Hill to George and Lillian Currie, Nancy had an older brother Harold (deceased). She worked as a secretary after graduation and married John (Jack) Harwood on October 15th, 1955. They lived in Malvern until their retirement to Florida. In later years, they moved back to PA. Nancy is survived by her niece, Marcita Smith (Pat Sr), nephews Pat Jr, Kevin and Brad. Burial Services will be held on Oct 21st at 11:00AM at Philadelphia Memorial Park in Frazer. Arrangements are handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the charity of your choice
.