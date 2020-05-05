Nancy Helen Evans, 57, passed away April 27, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She was born June 18, 1962, in West Chester, PA, daughter of the late Paul L and Betty H. Good. She is survived by her husband, John Evans, a son, JP Evans and spouse Jacqui Horchover, Daughter, Katie Deihm and husband Robert; two sisters, Karen McGuirk and husband David, Patty Sweigart and husband Greg; nieces, Collen Ford, Kelly Johnson and Christa Miller; grandbabies, Austin and Wyatt Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Individual Abilities in Motion would be greatly appreciated. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
Published in The Daily Local from May 5 to May 6, 2020.