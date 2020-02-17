|
(February 20, 1931 – January 25, 2020) Naomi Elizabeth Hughes, residing in Altadena, California died peacefully in her sleep on January 25, 2020. Naomi had lived in Chester County for most of her life and worked at The Glen Mills School for 39 years. She was born in Moorefield, West Virginia to parents Christine and Angus Cole, their second eldest daughter of five girls and five boys. She married Daniel Lee Hughes in 1952. She is survived by her sister Esther, brother, James and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 11 AM, February 22, 2020 at the Star of Bethlehem U.A.M.E Church, 215 West Summit Avenue, West Grove, Pennsylvania, where Naomi was a longtime parishioner.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 18, 2020