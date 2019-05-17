|
Naomi S. Jetter, age 92, wife of the late Benjamin H. Jetter for over 60 years, Jr. died peacefully on Tuesday, May 14. She is survived by daughter Janet Ertell and husband Jack, daughter Ruth Hammers, and son Robert P. Jetter and wife Bonnie. She was a proud grandmother of James Ertell, Deborah Harpel, Suzanne Ertell Fasy, Andrew Hammers, Eric Jetter and Marianne Ortiz and great-grandmother of Mia Harpel and Jack Fasy.
Born in Philadelphia to Raymond and Sarah (nee Albert) Yanz, she was a graduate of Philadelphia High School for Girls. A devoted wife and mother, Naomi loved travel, music and sang in her church choir when they lived in Malvern. Recently, she lived at Wellington in West Chester and Spring Mill Senior Living in Phoenixville.
Naomi was a volunteer for more than 45 years with the American Red Cross working at Blood Mobiles and as a hospital volunteer. She received recognition by the Clara Barton Society of the Red Cross and was recognized by Paoli Memorial Hospital for serving more than 6,000 hours as a 'Grey Lady' at the hospital.
Services will be held at the Paoli United Methodist Church, 81 Devon Road, Paoli on Saturday, May 18 at 11 AM. Visitation for friends and family will be held at the church from 10 to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Tri-County Chapter of the American Red Cross, 701 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601.
Published in Daily Local News on May 16, 2019