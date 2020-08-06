Nellie V. McGinnis, age 93, of West Grove, PA, died Monday August 3, 2020 at Jenners Pond Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Harold McGinnis who died in 1984.Born in Burkes Garden, VA she was a Daughter of the late Stewart and Susie Lambert Dillow. Nellie retired from Kendal-Crosslands after serving 13 years as Supervisor and Dietary Assistant in food service. She is survived by two daughters, Doris Brosius (Harold), Lois Zunino (widow of Edward Zunino); grandson, Kyle Brosius (Renee); sister Anne Tibbs; sister-in-law Mae Dillow; two nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by sister Stella Neice, and brother, William Dillow. You are invited to visit with Nellie’s family and friends (All COVID precautions apply) from 10-10:45AM Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 300 State Rd, West Grove, PA 19390. Her memorial mass will follow at 11AM. Interment will be in Longwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nellie’s name may be made to West Grove Ambulance Services, C/O West Grove Fire Co. PO Box 201 West Grove, PA 19390, ABVM Church (at aforementioned address) or a charity of your choice
