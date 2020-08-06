1/1
Nellie V. McGinnis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nellie V. McGinnis, age 93, of West Grove, PA, died Monday August 3, 2020 at Jenners Pond Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Harold McGinnis who died in 1984.Born in Burkes Garden, VA she was a Daughter of the late Stewart and Susie Lambert Dillow. Nellie retired from Kendal-Crosslands after serving 13 years as Supervisor and Dietary Assistant in food service. She is survived by two daughters, Doris Brosius (Harold), Lois Zunino (widow of Edward Zunino); grandson, Kyle Brosius (Renee); sister Anne Tibbs; sister-in-law Mae Dillow; two nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by sister Stella Neice, and brother, William Dillow. You are invited to visit with Nellie’s family and friends (All COVID precautions apply) from 10-10:45AM Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 300 State Rd, West Grove, PA 19390. Her memorial mass will follow at 11AM. Interment will be in Longwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nellie’s name may be made to West Grove Ambulance Services, C/O West Grove Fire Co. PO Box 201 West Grove, PA 19390, ABVM Church (at aforementioned address) or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. (484-734-8100) www.griecofunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved