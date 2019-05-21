|
Nerisa N. Eachus, 89, of West Chester passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in West Chester with her family by her side. She was the wife of Homer H. G. Eachus who passed away in 1995. Nerisa and Homer were happily married for 44 years. Born in Ancon Canal Zone, Balboa, Panama, she was the daughter of the late Vicente and Corina (Markinez) Rivera. She lived in West Chester since 1962. She worked for many years at Wyeth Labs in West Chester as a Quality Control Supervisor retiring in 1991. Nerisa was a loving mother with her focus always being her family and home. She enjoyed music, dance and singing. Over the years, she shared her beautiful voice performing on stage and for numerous weddings. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, West Chester, PA. She is survived by two sons, Gregory W. Eachus (Debra) of Honey Brook and Stephen P. Eachus (Helen Kay) of Parkesburg; two daughters Deborah A. Hickman (Ron) of Chester Springs and Laura G. Algeo (John) of Madison, MS. Nerisa is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Homer H. G. Eachus, Jr. (infant) in 1952 and Vincent P. Eachus in 1981. She was also preceded in death by one grandson Jeremy Henderson in 2015. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9-10am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her honor to the Dementia Society of America P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith, and Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 22, 2019