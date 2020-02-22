Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wentz Funeral Home
342 E. Chestnut Street
Coatesville, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
8:45 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary
Coatesville, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary
Coatesville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Fantanarosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Fantanarosa


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Fantanarosa Obituary
Nicholas James Fantanarosa, 90, of Coatesville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, February 21, 2020. He is survived by his adoring wife of 67 years, Malissa Catherine. Born in Kulpmont, Pa, he was the son of the late Frank Neil Fantanarosa and Mary A. (St. Mary) Fantanarosa. Nick is survived by two devoted children: son Nicholas Jr. and his partner Celeste Moore of Elverson, and Malissa Fantanarosa Schwamm of Littleton, Colorado; 4 grandchildren: Nicholas Fantanarosa and his fiancé, Tess of Coatesville, Dominick Fantanarosa and his wife, Charlene of Downingtown; Joseph Schwamm and Anarose Schwamm of Littleton, Colorado; sister, Loretta Muldowney of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. Nick was predeceased by his brother, Michael Fantanarosa of Kulpmont. Nick graduated from Kulpmont High School in 1947. After high school, he worked for Baisley Coal Mining Company and was then drafted into the United States Army in 1950. He was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky where he served as a staff sergeant in the third armor division. He taught at the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York as a tank battalion instructor. Following his military career, he worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and later co-founded Fantanarosa & Herman Insurance Agency, Coatesville, Pa in 1969. He moved Fantanarosa Insurance Agency to Thorndale, Pa in 1976, where he worked alongside his devoted son Nick Jr. serving the community for more than 39 years. Close friend and business partner Francis R. Patrella, Jr also worked with Nick for more than 25 years. A Catholic mass will be celebrated Tuesday, February 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville. Visitation will be held from 8:45-10:15 a.m. Visitation will also be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Wentz Funeral Home 342 E. Chestnut Street, Coatesville. PLEASE NOTE 4th AVENUE IS CLOSED To get to Wentz Funeral Home from Lincoln Hwy, turn onto 3rd Avenue, then make first right down the alley which is Diamond Street (there is a Road Closed sign, but you can ignore it!) then halfway down the alley, turn left into the parking lot which will bring to you Chestnut Street. Or, turn onto Chestnut Street and come down the wrong way. Please call if you have any questions, 610-384-0318. Private entombment will be held in Our Lady of the Angels, Kulpmont.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wentz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -