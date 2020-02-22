|
Nicholas James Fantanarosa, 90, of Coatesville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, February 21, 2020. He is survived by his adoring wife of 67 years, Malissa Catherine. Born in Kulpmont, Pa, he was the son of the late Frank Neil Fantanarosa and Mary A. (St. Mary) Fantanarosa. Nick is survived by two devoted children: son Nicholas Jr. and his partner Celeste Moore of Elverson, and Malissa Fantanarosa Schwamm of Littleton, Colorado; 4 grandchildren: Nicholas Fantanarosa and his fiancé, Tess of Coatesville, Dominick Fantanarosa and his wife, Charlene of Downingtown; Joseph Schwamm and Anarose Schwamm of Littleton, Colorado; sister, Loretta Muldowney of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. Nick was predeceased by his brother, Michael Fantanarosa of Kulpmont. Nick graduated from Kulpmont High School in 1947. After high school, he worked for Baisley Coal Mining Company and was then drafted into the United States Army in 1950. He was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky where he served as a staff sergeant in the third armor division. He taught at the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York as a tank battalion instructor. Following his military career, he worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and later co-founded Fantanarosa & Herman Insurance Agency, Coatesville, Pa in 1969. He moved Fantanarosa Insurance Agency to Thorndale, Pa in 1976, where he worked alongside his devoted son Nick Jr. serving the community for more than 39 years. Close friend and business partner Francis R. Patrella, Jr also worked with Nick for more than 25 years. A Catholic mass will be celebrated Tuesday, February 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville. Visitation will be held from 8:45-10:15 a.m. Visitation will also be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Wentz Funeral Home 342 E. Chestnut Street, Coatesville. PLEASE NOTE 4th AVENUE IS CLOSED To get to Wentz Funeral Home from Lincoln Hwy, turn onto 3rd Avenue, then make first right down the alley which is Diamond Street (there is a Road Closed sign, but you can ignore it!) then halfway down the alley, turn left into the parking lot which will bring to you Chestnut Street. Or, turn onto Chestnut Street and come down the wrong way. Please call if you have any questions, 610-384-0318. Private entombment will be held in Our Lady of the Angels, Kulpmont.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 25, 2020