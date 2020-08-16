1/1
Nicholas Sullins
Nicholas G. Sullins, 23, of Nottingham, PA passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE. He was the son of Shannon L. Baruka of Nottingham and Daniel L. Sullins of Landenberg. Nicholas graduated from Oxford Area High School and Culinary Technical School Class of 2015 and received his Associates Degree in Culinary Arts from Culinary Institute of America, Poughkeepsie, NY. Nicholas was employed as a chef with Corner Café, Jennersville. Nicholas enjoyed music and had a lifelong passion for cooking. He is survived by his parents; step-mother, Katie Sullins; four brothers, Chase Sullins, Dalton Sullins, Blake Sullins and Andrew Sullins; three sisters, Alyssa Sullins, Carlee Baruka and Chelsea Sullins; maternal grandparents, Paul and Judith Johnson of Oxford; and paternal grandmother, Betty Sullins of Reading. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Adam Baruka and paternal grandfather, Daniel R. Sullins. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Castleman’s Disease Collaborative Network at cdcn.org. Arrangements by Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
