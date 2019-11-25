Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Vita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Vita Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Vita Jr. Obituary
Nicholas R. Vita, Jr., 95, of West Chester, PA, passed away on November 24, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1924, he was the son of the late Nicholas R., Sr. & Carmela (nee Rialdini) Vita. Nicholas served honorably in the US Army during WWII. He loved his family, especially children. Nicholas was the beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Maum) Vita; dear uncle of MarySue Hansell (Ray) & Louise Raizen (Ted); caring great-uncle of Greg Hansell (Samantha), Natalie (Edmund Riccio), Tina Corrado (Franco), David Raizen (Elisha), Aaron Raizen, Jimmy (Kim), & many other loving nieces, nephews, & friends.; also survived by 8 great-great nieces & nephews; predeceased by 6 siblings. Relatives & friends are invited to his Visitation after 9 AM, Friday, November 29, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester, PA 19382. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Penn Medicine Hospice-Chester County, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -