Nicholas R. Vita, Jr., 95, of West Chester, PA, passed away on November 24, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1924, he was the son of the late Nicholas R., Sr. & Carmela (nee Rialdini) Vita. Nicholas served honorably in the US Army during WWII. He loved his family, especially children. Nicholas was the beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Maum) Vita; dear uncle of MarySue Hansell (Ray) & Louise Raizen (Ted); caring great-uncle of Greg Hansell (Samantha), Natalie (Edmund Riccio), Tina Corrado (Franco), David Raizen (Elisha), Aaron Raizen, Jimmy (Kim), & many other loving nieces, nephews, & friends.; also survived by 8 great-great nieces & nephews; predeceased by 6 siblings. Relatives & friends are invited to his Visitation after 9 AM, Friday, November 29, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester, PA 19382. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Penn Medicine Hospice-Chester County, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 26, 2019