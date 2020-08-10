Nicholas W. Liberato, Sr., 93 of Malvern, PA, passed away on Fri., Aug. 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane Oster Liberato. Born July 21, 1927 in Clifton Heights, PA he was the son of the late Nick Liberato and the late Lillian DiPrinzio Liberato. Nicholas, better known to friends and family as Nick, was a graduate of Tredyffrin-Easttown High School and had a talent for piano and clarinet. He served in the US Navy during World War II and The Korean War. Nick was a salesman for County Electric and kept busy in his retirement years working at NAPA Auto-Parts. He was a member of St. Patrick Church in Malvern, PA and formerly a President of the Lions Club of Frazer. Nick enjoyed his family card games, watching Philly Sports and game shows. He also loved his occasional trips to the casino with his wife Jane. He is survived by his loving children James Edward (Vicki), Robert John, William Joseph (Kelly), Nicholas William (Barbara) and Michelle Marie Reardon (John). His adoring grandchildren Samantha, Charlie, Christopher, Anthony, Dominic, Alexandra, Kyle, Jennifer, Victoria, and Jonathan. He is preceded in death by his fraternal Twin Sister Lillian Aquilante, Brother Louis Liberato and his Sister Margaret “Peggy” Squitere. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Thurs. Aug. 13th, 2020 from 10:30 am - 11:15 am at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by Mass at 11:30 am. Interment will be held at Philadelphia Memorial Park in Frazer, PA after church services. No reception will be held after the interment due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, a Celebration of Life reception will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market St. Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103 Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com