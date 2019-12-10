Daily Local News Obituaries
Nicolas Roosevelt Obituary
Nicholas S. “Nick” Roosevelt CPA, 82 of Oxford, PA, passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019 in Jennersville, PA. He was predeceased by Priscilla M. Roosevelt, a daughter Elaine Roosevelt and parents Henry L. Roosevelt Jr. and Vera Story Roosevelt. Roosevelt was president and founder of the Oxford based accounting firm bearing his name. He was a graduate of Carnegie Institute. A veteran of the US Army, Roosevelt served as a Warrant Officer in Hawaii and Japan. He was also a member of the First City Philadelphia Troop. An avid horseman and outdoorsman, he participated competitively in local point to points. He survived by his wife Karin E. Roosevelt; son, Nicholas G. Roosevelt of New Hampshire; and siblings, Elizabeth R. Houghton of Christiana, PA, Henry L. Roosevelt III of Pocopson, PA, Jane G. Roosevelt of Kennett Square, PA and Thomas D. Roosevelt of Unionville, PA. Services details for Nick are forthcoming. For updates regarding service information and to share an online condolence with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 15, 2019
