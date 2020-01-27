|
Nina Gazerro Guerrera, 90, of Coatesville died Monday, January 27, 2020 with her children by her side. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late John and Rita Poltrone Gazerro and the wife of Dominick A. Guerrera with whom she shared 55 years of marriage before his death in 2010. Nina was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville, where she was a member of the Congrega. She attended St. Cecilia School until 8th grade, and graduated from S. Horace Scott High School in 1947. After graduation, Nina worked at the Coatesville VA Medical Center for the President of Purchasing, until she married Dominick in 1955. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She traveled across the country with Dom on his Senior Professional Bowling Tour. She attended all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events. She always looked forward to her vacations especially in Florida and Ocean City, NJ. She enjoyed cooking for family, around the holidays and crocheting, especially at the ski lodge while her family was skiing. Nina is survived by her five children: Rita Ann Fantanarosa of Coatesville; Dominick J. Guerrera of Coatesville; Anita Lockhart and her husband, Martin of Downingtown; Anthony Guerrera of Philadelphia and John Guerrera of Coatesville; six grandchildren: Nicholas Fantanarosa and his fiance, Tess, Dominick Fantanarosa and his wife, Charlene; Kristina Glielmi and her husband, Chad; Anita Rose Dorris and her husband, Evan; Gabrielle Guerrera and Dominick A. Guerrera; one great-grandson, Christian; her sister, Rita Sardella of Coatesville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Dominick, she was predeceased by her sister, Anita Gazerro. Nina’s funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville. Visitation will be held from 9-10:15am. Entombment will be held in St. Cecilia Cemetery. Memorials in Nina’s honor may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 28, 2020