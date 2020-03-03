|
|
Noah “Jack” Boyett, 85, passed away on February 29, 2020. The oldest of four sons, he was born to Mary Louise Gautreu and George Worthy Boyett on January 2, 1935 in Reading, PA. Jack was educated in public schools in Kent, OH, New Brunswick, NJ, and Dearborn, MI where he graduated from Dearborn High School in 1953. He received his BA and MA degrees from Kent State University and was selected to the National Honor Societies of Phi Alpha Theta (History) and Pi Sigma Alpha (Political Science). He was a member of the social fraternity Kappa Sigma. Jack worked for 31 years for the Sun Pipeline Company as a Pipeliner, Right-of-Way Agent and Land Department Manager. A United States Army veteran, Jack was in the 34th Infantry Division from 1957-1959 in Augsburg, Germany. Jack loved baseball and collecting baseball memorabilia. He was a member of the Philadelphia Athletics Historical Society where he met his favorite player, Eddie Joost. He also enjoyed chess, bird watching, and garage sales. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lee Ramsey Boyett, his daughters, Jackie (Patrick) Reddington and Jennifer Boyett, grandsons, Michael and Colin Reddington, brother, George (Joyce) Boyett, sister-in-law, Patricia Boyett and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Charles and Jim Boyett and nephews, Charlie Boyett and George Boyett. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:15 am at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 89 Line Road in Malvern, PA 19355; with services following at 11:30am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Memorial Lutheran Church at the above address or any animal rescue organizations. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 4, 2020