Norma F. Bond (née Dawson), 79, of Downingtown, PA passed away on March 9, 2020. Born in Downingtown, PA in 1941, she was the daughter of the late Rodney P. and Margaret (née McNelly) Dawson. Norma was the beloved wife of the late Richard N. Bond; loving mother of Dawn K. Vanlew (D. Blair Kalemjian), Beth Ann Howard and Richard N. Bond II; dear grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Margaret Piper. Norma was a 1958 graduate of Coatesville High School and she operated her own Hair Salon for many years. She loved baking, attending the Philadelphia Flower Show and Chester County Day. She enjoyed the East Caln Historical Society, photography, volunteering at East Brandywine Baptist Church and the East Brandywine Fire Company. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday March 19, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080 and 9:30-11:00 AM Thursday at East Brandywine Baptist Church, 999 Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown, PA 19335, followed by her Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment East Brandywine Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Brandywine Baptist Church at the above address, or East Brandywine Volunteer Fire Company, 2096 Bondsville Road, Downingtown, PA 19335. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 13, 2020