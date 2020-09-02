1/1
Norma Iris Vega Rosario
Norma Iris Vega Rosario, age 54 of Coatesville, wife of Angel Villafane, went home to be with her beloved Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She is survived by children Norangely, Yomayraliz, Jonathan Villafane-Vega, 9 grandchildren, father Joaquin Vega Diaz and 2 siblings. An outdoor funeral will be held on Monday, September 7 at 11 a.m. at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10 am until time of service. For full obituary, shiveryfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
7
Funeral
11:00 AM
Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
111 Elizabeth Street
Christiana, PA 17509
610-593-5967
