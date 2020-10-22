Dr. O. Douglas Davison of Honey Brook After fighting for several years, Doug finally succumbed to cancer on Monday, October 19, 2020. Doug was born in Kansas City, MO, in 1943 to Owen and Jean Davison and lived in Illinois and New Jersey before eventually moving to Pennsylvania with his family. He graduated with a B.A. from the College of Wooster, earned his M.Ed. from Lehigh University, and completed his doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania. Doug began his lifelong career in public education with elementary teaching positions in the Nazareth Area School District, the Radnor Township School District, and the Downingtown Area School District, before beginning as an elementary principal with Downingtown. He served a total of 25 years as a principal in Old East Ward Elementary School, Lionville Elementary School, and Shamona Creek Elementary School. Upon retirement from public education in 1997, Doug began a new career as a Supervisor of Student Teaching with West Chester University. He loved working with beginning educators and continued doing that until chemotherapy sessions forced his second retirement in 2007. Doug was an active member of the Living Rock Bible Church of Elverson. He enjoyed singing with the Worship Team and was a church elder for six years. He loved the Lord with all of his heart, participated in Bible studies, and led a small group from the church in his home. Doug loved children and thoroughly enjoyed his time as a teacher and principal. Even more, he loved his family, including Barb, his wife of 55 years, his four children, and twelve grandchildren. In addition to Barb, Doug is survived by his two sons, Dr. Brian Davison (and Karen) of Bethlehem, Owen (Chris) Davison (and Amy) of Honey Brook, his two daughters, Mandy Mandell (and Jeff) of Eagle, and Lindy Wilford (and Troy) of West Bradford. Also surviving: a sister, Rev. Susan Archer of North Carolina, and twelve beautiful grandchildren. A memorial celebration will be held at Calvary Fellowship Church in Downingtown on Tuesday, October 27 at 1pm, with time to greet the family from 11:30-12:30. Note that COVID-19 protections will be in place (e.g., masks required). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassion International or Samaritan’s Purse. Interment will be for the family only at the Forks of the Brandywine Cemetery. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com