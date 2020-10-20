Olga E. Link, 95, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 while a resident at Newport Meadows in Christiana, PA. She was born in Philadelphia to Alphonse and Jane (Loftus) Link. She lived most of her life in the Parkesburg area and recently in Gap. After graduating from Scott High School in Coatesville, she received her Bachelors Degree in Library Science from Millersville State Teacher’s College and her Master’s Degree from Villanova University. She was a high school librarian for nine years in New Jersey and for 26 years at Octorara High School, retiring in 1982. She was very sociable and enjoyed being with her friends and the people she met. Her greatest love was for dogs, especially dachshunds, and horses. She liked to travel in this Country and abroad. Her hobbies were scrap-booking and needlework. She is survived by her sister; Wanda Kolodjay of Parkesburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 603 W. 2nd Ave, Parkesburg, PA 19365 on Friday October 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Friends and family are also invited to attend the viewing from 9:30 AM until the start of the service. Interment will take place following the service at Upper Octorara Cemetery. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the Church. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com