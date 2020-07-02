Owen Eugene Moffat, age 81 of Malvern, PA passed away on June 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Cleo M. Moffat (nee Reed), who passed away in 2017. Owen was born on October 13, 1938 in Saxton, PA to the late Thomas C. Moffat and Sarah J. Carberry. He was a graduate of Saxton Liberty High School-Class of 1957. Owen was a long-time employee of General Crushed Stone Company of Downingtown, PA, where retired as Parts Manager. He was a lifetime member of Loyal Order of Moose of Downingtown, PA. Owen enjoyed camping and hunting when his children were younger, working on cars with his nephews and was an avid NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. SURVIVORS: Husband of the late Cleo M. Moffat (nee Reed); father of Carol McGarry (Tom), Tracy Dunphy (Chuck), and the late Kevin Lee Moffat; brother of Betty J. Fleck, and the late Thomas Moffat, Clyde Moffat, Charles Moffat, Beatrice Whitfield, Helen Oswald, and Violet Stairs; grandfather of Ashley McGarry Finley (Corey) and Charlie Dunphy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Owen’s life celebration services on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11am at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home 24 Monument Avenue Malvern, PA, where friends may visit from 10-11am. Interment will follow at Covenant Presbyterian Cemetery, Frazer, PA. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to HEALTHWELL FOUNDATION @healthwellfoundation.org www.maugergivnish.com