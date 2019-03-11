|
|
Pamela Kramer Alvarez, 61, wife, mother, and dear friend to all, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, 18 months after being diagnosed with metastatic bladder cancer. She did so with customary bravery and grace, on her own terms at home with family by her side. Pamela was a fiercely loving woman who truly cherished her family and friends. She prioritized her role as a mother, instilling in her three daughters a commitment to family and friends, strong work ethic, and spirit of generosity. Pamela was also dedicated to her work advocating for children via Guardian Ad Litem. She was a lifelong animal lover and horse enthusiast. Pamela taught us the art of giving thanks for all the days, no matter how fraught, or how few. Our collective grief over losing her is infinite. And now so is she. Because at the end of the day: “We are all just walking each other home.” – Ram Dass Pamela is survived by her husband of 36 years, Angel “Nacho” Alvarez; their daughters, Vanessa, Danielle (Abraham Saldivar), and Carly; her parents, Walter and Jeanette Kramer; her brother, Jeff; her granddaughter, Grace; and her beloved pets Cody, Chuck Gomez, Commander, Adios, and Cado. Please join us for a memorial service honoring Pamela’s life at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the United Methodist Church of West Chester,129 South High Street, West Chester, PA 19382. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to either Guardian Ad Litem (https://flgal.org/support-the-cause/) or The Flag Ranch Foundation (https://www.flagranch.org). The family also asks that you remember to take a moment today to reflect on some bright corner of your life and be grateful for the things that mean so much to you. That is what Pam would have wanted. Arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 12, 2019