Pamela Ann Goldblatt
Pamela Ann (Kingsberg) Goldblatt, age 63 of Wilmington passed away after a long illness on June 27, 2020. Pam was an artist and absolutely loved painting using as many colors as she could in her artwork. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Morris Goldblatt; her siblings, Claire Mincer (Thomas), Jim Kingsberg (Cindy), and Amy Garrison (David); as well as many loving nieces and nephews. All services for Pam will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks contribution to be made in Pam’s name to The Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidney.org/donation. delawarefuneral.com

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
