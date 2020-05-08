Pamela Davies Jordan, of Kennett Square, PA, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, after a courageous and inspiring nine year battle with lung cancer. At the time of her passing, Pam was surrounded by family and loved ones. Pam was born in West Point, Georgia on June 20, 1943, daughter of the late Frederick Arthur Davies and Ruby Compton Davies. Survived by her four children, their spouses and nine cherished grandchildren who affectionately called her “Mamo”: Kathy and Scott Boesenhofer and their daughters Kaitlyn and Cassie; David and Susan Jordan and their children Adam, Ruby and Katherine; Scott and Teresa Jordan and their sons Chase and Carter; Michael and Elizabeth Jordan and their sons Fred and Harry. Pam is also survived by her two sisters and their husbands, Anne and Charles Gue and Harriett and Danny Johnson. Pam was predeceased by her beloved fiance, Richard Riblett in October 2019 and is survived by the Riblett family whom she loved, including Richard’s daughter, Ellie, her husband Scott, and their daughters, Gracie, Lucy and Maggie Bailer. Upon graduating from High School in Macon, Georgia, Pam received her Nursing Diploma from Georgia Baptist Hospital, class of 1965. She later received her B.S. Ed in School Health from Eastern University. Pam and family moved to Wilmington, Delaware in 1968, later spent 3 years in Tokyo and then settled in Kennett Square in 1982. Pam spent 21 treasured years as the School Nurse at Charles F. Patton Middle School. Upon retirement, she became actively involved in the local community. Pam was a proud member of the Kennett Square Lions Club where she was able to continue her love of helping others. Pam’s greatest joy in life was family. Pam loved the annual family Christmas at ‘Mamos’, the yearly family reunion at her grandparent’s Virginia farm, and family beach vacations. Her favorite things were children’s laughter, sunny days, daffodils, rainbows, ocean sounds, and crème brulee. Pam lifted others with her beautiful smile and sweet giggle. She always put the needs of others above her own. She was genuine and down to earth. She never argued, only explained why she was right…and no matter how things were going, she was always cheerful and “fine.” Our family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Corey Langer and his staff at University of Pennsylvania and to Dr. Calvin Lu and his staff at Chester County for the special care they lovingly provided. We would also like to thank our friends for their never-ending support and love. In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations be made in Pam’s honor to the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn or the Kennett Square Lions Club. Services will be announced once the restrictions have been lifted. LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION Of MATTHEW GENEREUX, INC. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from May 8 to May 10, 2020.