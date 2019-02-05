|
Patricia Hayduk Daly, 80 yrs., of Elverson, formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home. She was born in Carteret, New Jersey on Wednesday, July 6, 1938. Patricia was the daughter of the late Steven and Catherine Mezey. She was a homemaker to her beloved family. Patricia also was employed as an office clerk, as a bus driver with Fetters Bus Company, an ambulance driver with the Uwchlan Ambulance Service, and at Eby’s of Blue Ball. She enjoyed square dancing, cooking, cake decorating, crocheting and church activities at the Honey Brook United Methodist Church. Surviving are two sons, John (Sharon) Hayduk of Coatesville and Robert (Regina) Hayduk of Elverson, a daughter, Robyn (Charles) Lance of Downingtown, and two brothers, Ralph Mezey of SC & Rick Mezey of CO. There are six grandchildren, John, Crystal, Eric, Alexander, Amanda, and John. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 11 AM at The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, Pa., with Rev. John Hayduk officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Patricia to www.dementiasociety.org For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 6, 2019