|
|
Patricia T. DiLucido, 71 yrs. old, on July 9, 2019 of East Bradford Twp. Pat was a Financial Advisor with Boeing and Scattergood, Inc. for 20 yrs. and was a graduate of West Chester University. Daughter of the late Jacqueline and Frank DiLucido. Pat is survived by her uncle Tony DiLucido, her beloved partner Becky Cannon, her wonderful friends the Rickabaugh Family and her best friend Benny the dog. Pat’s friends were her family and she cherished each and every one of them. She will be missed by all who knew her. Services are private. Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home,Inc. 215-482-8878
Published in The Daily Local on July 13, 2019