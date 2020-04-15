Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Birsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Erdley Birsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Erdley Birsch Obituary
Patricia Erdley Birsch, of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully on Monday April 13, 2020 at the age of 95. Pat was born in Lewistown PA, the daughter of Harry E. and Josephine S. Erdley. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Betty Erdley Crissman and her two former husbands, Edwin T. Birsch Jr. and William H. Black. A proud nurse, Pat was a graduate of the Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1945. She worked as an office nurse for many years for several physician practices on the Main Line, in a variety of specialties including OB/GYN, Dermatology, Allergy and Internal Medicine. She also worked as a private duty nurse for a number of years. After retiring, she volunteered for several charitable organizations including Jefferson Hospice and Community Volunteers In Medicine, and was a long term volunteer at Paoli Hospital. She is survived by her children Douglas R. Birsch (Ellen), Jan R. Birsch and Thomas Erdley Birsch (Beverly); her granddaughters Kathryn Birsch Pica (Gennaro) and Jocelyn Birsch; and three great grandchildren, Marco, Rocco and Cecilia Pica. She loved animals, gardening and music among other interests and played the piano (largely by ear) until she was 93. She will be remembered by her family for her many entertaining stories, funny sayings and her kindness to others. Burial is private and a memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations would be appreciated to Barclay Friends Caring Fund (700 N. Franklin Street, West Chester, PA 19380), or to Main Line Animal Rescue (1149 Pike Springs Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460) or to a children’s, Alzheimer’s or animal .
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -