Patricia Erdley Birsch, of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully on Monday April 13, 2020 at the age of 95. Pat was born in Lewistown PA, the daughter of Harry E. and Josephine S. Erdley. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Betty Erdley Crissman and her two former husbands, Edwin T. Birsch Jr. and William H. Black. A proud nurse, Pat was a graduate of the Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1945. She worked as an office nurse for many years for several physician practices on the Main Line, in a variety of specialties including OB/GYN, Dermatology, Allergy and Internal Medicine. She also worked as a private duty nurse for a number of years. After retiring, she volunteered for several charitable organizations including Jefferson Hospice and Community Volunteers In Medicine, and was a long term volunteer at Paoli Hospital. She is survived by her children Douglas R. Birsch (Ellen), Jan R. Birsch and Thomas Erdley Birsch (Beverly); her granddaughters Kathryn Birsch Pica (Gennaro) and Jocelyn Birsch; and three great grandchildren, Marco, Rocco and Cecilia Pica. She loved animals, gardening and music among other interests and played the piano (largely by ear) until she was 93. She will be remembered by her family for her many entertaining stories, funny sayings and her kindness to others. Burial is private and a memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations would be appreciated to Barclay Friends Caring Fund (700 N. Franklin Street, West Chester, PA 19380), or to Main Line Animal Rescue (1149 Pike Springs Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460) or to a children’s, Alzheimer’s or animal .
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 16, 2020