Patricia Ann DeVries Gaines January 4, 1937 – February 3, 2020 Patricia Ann DeVries Gaines was born on her grandparents’ farm in Ramsey, Bergen County New Jersey. Her parents, Ellen Getzlaff DeVries and Oker D. DeVries moved to Nanuet New York, then back to Ramsey about a year later. “Pat” attended Ramsey School District in New Jersey, graduating from Ramsey High School in 1954. She graduated from Paterson State Teachers College in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She married the love of her life, Frederick W. Gaines two weeks later. Together Pat and Fred raised six children. Nancy Gaines Colbert (D. Cooper), Frederick W. Gaines Jr., Judith Gaines Jeanes (Rob), Marilyn Gaines Eaton (Dann), Carolyn Gaines Collevecchio and Susan Gaines (Adam). Pat was also the proud grandmother of Carrie Colbert Bartlett (Chris), D. Cooper Colbert III (Anna), Dylan L. Eaton (Trish), Austin L. Eaton, Cassandra C. Collevecchio, and A.J. Collevecchio and two great grandchildren; Colton and Cadence Bartlett. Also surviving are Stanley L. and Edith Timmer Gaines, Bernice D. and George J. Schneider and many nieces and nephews. Pat enjoyed history, having been a founding member of the Springfield Historical Society. She enjoyed being part of the Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation as a volunteer and later as part of the Education group and on the Broadside Newsletter. Pat and her husband Fred moved from Springfield PA in the early 1990’s where they converted an 1811 stone barn into their home. Pat became involved with the Uwchlan Township Historical Commission, becoming its Chairperson. She helped with publishing “Dear Sister” and the 300th Anniversary book. Pat succeeded her husband as a Supervisor for Uwchlan Township after his death. A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 am at Downingtown United Methodist Church, 751 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown PA. At the request of the family, there will be no visitation before the service. The family kindly requests those attending the service wear “Purple for Pat.” Interment will be private whereby her ashes and that of her beloved husband will be co-mingled at Covenant United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s name to Downingtown United Methodist, Downingtown, PA and Covenant United Methodist Church, Springfield PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 5, 2020