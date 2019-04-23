Daily Local News Obituaries
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Patricia Ann “Patty” Gregg, age 75, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Patty was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved God and her Church and was a beautiful angel here on Earth. Patty had a heart of gold and she was dedicated to her family and friends who will miss her greatly. God has gained another angel. Born in Wilmington, Patty was the daughter of the late Russell and Laura (Albanese) Callaway and was a graduate of Wilmington High School. She was a self-contracted commercial cleaner and also worked at their mushroom farms with her husband until her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Norman Elmer Gregg; her sons, Joseph and Lester Miller and Timmy Williams; and her brother, John Calloway. Patty will be dearly missed by her daughters, Bonnie Richardson (Carl) of Hockessin and Colleen Samuels (Steve) of West Chester, PA; and her son, John Miller (Donna) of Hershey, PA; and her grandchildren, Felicia (Alfredo), Mariha Ramirez, and Olivia Ramirez, Krista Monaghan, Karley Dunsmore, Jermey, Joe Joe, Anthony, Joey, Tina, Sheri and Christin Miller, and Austin and Chandler Samuels. Also surviving are her brothers, John (Sharon), Larry and Gary Callaway, all of Wilmington; and her sisters, Nola Barger (Cliff) of Shawnee, OK, Linda Pini of Naples, FL and Laura Mae James (David) of Smyrna, DE. Friends and family are invited to visitation on Thursday, April 25th after 11 AM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, where funeral services will begin at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Hockessin Friends Cemetery in Hockessin. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 24, 2019
