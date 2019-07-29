|
|
Patricia C. Holenstein, 83, of Heatherwood Retirement Community formerly of Newton, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday July 27, 2019. She was the loving wife of Robert L. Holenstein with whom she shared 61 yrs. of marriage. A life celebration service will be held on Wednesday evening July 31st at 7:30 PM at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown, where friends may visit from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Pat on Friday August 2nd at 10 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church 2400 Halsted St. Newton NJ. Interment Private. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 30, 2019