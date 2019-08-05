|
Patricia "Pat" J. Huth (nee Weller), a longtime resident of Wayne and Lionville passed away July 28, 2019 in Beverly, MA at the age of 77. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Doris L. Weller. She graduated from Delhaas High School and worked for years in the insurance industry, most recently as an accomplished State Farm agent.
Pat was unfailingly kind to everyone she met and strangers everywhere loved to strike up conversations with her. She loved cats, traveling and shopping, but always found time to pause for an "Elvis moment" and was incapable of passing an untested ice cream shop.
She was absolutely devoted to her family and is survived by her two sons, David Huth and his wife Lisa Horowitz of Beverly, MA; Chris Huth and his wife Michelle of Audubon PA, as well as her four beloved grandchildren Olivia Huth, Benjamin Huth, Molly Ashcraft, and Mitchell Ashcraft.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://www.pancan.org) or Main Line Animal Rescue (https://www.mlar.org).
Published in Daily Local News on Aug. 4, 2019