Patricia L. Gillespie, 73, of Downingtown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Dennis Edward Gillespie, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Daisy Louise Harpel. Patricia worked for Doutrich Homes, Inc. for the past 47 years, most recently serving as Vice-President. Her favorite hobby was showing her family unconditional love, creating family traditions, and making lifelong memories with them. In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her son, D. Mark Gillespie and his wife Sherilyn R.; brothers, Leroy Harpel, Jr. (Linda), Henry M. Harpel (Cathy) and Gerald Harpel (Lois); a sister, Deborah Eagles-Sheridan (Ron); and by two grandchildren, Bret Patrick Gillespie (Danielle) and Breanna Louise Gillespie (Sean Loerzel). Services will be held privately with the family. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lord’s Pantry, 141 Mill Alley, Downingtown, PA 19335.

