Patricia Ann Lotz (nee Heller), age 77 of Frazer, PA passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Paoli Hospital. Beloved wife of Carl P. Lotz for 56 years. Pat was born on February 1, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA to the late John H. Heller and Edna Schwamb Heller. She was a Registered Nurse after graduating from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing. In 1988 she started and was a principal owner of the Lotz Photo Comp, which was a typesetting business. In 1991 she started the Patricia Lotz Murder Mysteries, which was presented as a Dinner Theater in restaurants throughout southeastern Pennsylvania. Pat also enjoyed doing the West Chester Daily Local News crossword puzzles. Pat was a 50 year member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon, President of the Women’s Association, and Covenant Adult Mission Team serving in West Virginia and Mexico. She was also a Lifetime member of the East Whiteland Volunteer Fire Assoc., where she served as President of the Women’s Auxiliary. SURVIVORS: Wife of Carl P. Lotz; mother of John A. Lotz (Laura) of Katy, TX and Robert W. Lotz (Suzette) of Frazer, PA; grandmother of John David Lotz and Andrew Carl Lotz of Katy, TX and Quintin Robert Lotz and Dalton Lee Lotz of Frazer, PA; sister of Robert John Heller (Peggie) of Malvern, PA and Susan Heller DeCoursey of Virginia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat’s life celebration service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11am at Covenant Presbyterian Church 400 Lancaster Avenue Malvern, PA, where friends may visit from 9:30-11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the East Whiteland Fire Company Active Force Fund 205 Conestoga Road Frazer, PA 19355. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 3, 2019