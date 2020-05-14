Patricia McMahon Berry
Patricia McMahon Berry passed away on May 6, 2020, at Freedom Village West Brandywine, PA. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Gerard Berry and mother of the late Stephen Gerard Berry. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary O’Neill Berry, brothers Jerry (Dianne) & Edward McMahon, brother-in-law Lee Shadduck, and many nieces, nephews as well as grand- & great-grand-nieces & grand- & great-grand-nephews. Burial arrangements will be announced at a later date, due to current travel restrictions for potential attendees. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.

Published in The Daily Local from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
