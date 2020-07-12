1/
Patricia Meehan
Meehan, Patricia Jean, age 72, of Cape May and formerly of West Chester, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Patricia was born in Neptune, NJ to the late Joseph and Jean (nee Matter) Huggins. She graduated from Neptune High School and earned her Master’s Degree at West Chester University, was an undergraduate at Millersville University and was employed for 37 years by Garnet Valley School District as an AP English teacher. She enjoyed the beach, reading books, traveling and watching her kids sail. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, John E. Meehan, her children Eric John (Nothailah) Meehan and Elise (Frank) Payne, her grandchildren Logan Payne and Dylan Meehan and her brother Stephen Huggins. Services for will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Patricia’s memory to the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, 2626 E. River Rd., Tuscon, AZ 85718 or at BannerAlz.org, and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
